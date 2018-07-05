Blu-ray Deals: Tomb Raider 4K, Harry Potter 8-Film Collection, Wonder Woman, Titanic, more

- Jul. 5th 2018 4:59 pm ET

From $10
Amazon offers Tomb Raider on 4K Blu-ray/Blu-ray/Digital HD for $19.99 Prime shipped or on regular Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD for $14.99 Prime shipped (Reg. $25, 1-3 week backorder, but buy now to lock in the discounted price). Also at Best Buy in the 4K version or the exclusive SteelBook with Blu-ray/DVD/Digital HD for $10 with free in-store pickup. Regularly closer to $45 at Best Buy and $30 at Amazon, this is a new all-time low and the best available. If you’re a Tomb Raider fan like myself, this movie was a great way to relive the classic games. Rated 4.2/5 stars at Amazon. Head below for more great Blu-ray deals for the summer.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Other Blu-ray deals:

Tomb Raider:

Lara Croft (Oscar winner Alicia Vikander) investigates the disappearance of her adventurer father (Dominic West) by following him to a mysterious island with the help of Lu Ren (Daniel Wu). After being shipwrecked, she’s captured by Mathias Vogel (Walton Goggins) and the enigmatic paramilitary organization Trinity, who demand her help in opening a mythical tomb. Directed by Roar Uthaug, Tomb Raider is based on the popular video-game series. ~ Kaitliin Elise Miller, Rovi

Media

