Clean the house w/ Shark’s IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum $200 (Reg. $260)

- Jul. 5th 2018 2:55 pm ET

$200
Trusted seller asavings (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum (IF205) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly around $260 at Amazon from reputable sellers, this is the lowest we’ve tracked there and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a portable vacuum to keep the house clean this summer, now is your chance. A similar model is rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon, while reviews are still coming in on the IF205.

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Vacuum features:

  • ION power pack: removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery
  • MultiFLEX Technology provides flexible reach for under furniture and freestanding, compact storage
  • DuoClean Technology features a bristle brush to deep clean carpets and an additional soft brush roll to pull in larger particles and directly engage floors for a polished look.
  • Floor-to-ceiling versatility: easily converts to a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, car cleaning, and more
  • What’s Included: Duster Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush, Wide Upholstery Tool, Anti-Allergen Dust Brush, (1) Battery, (1) Charger
