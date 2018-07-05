Clean the house w/ Shark’s IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum $200 (Reg. $260)

Trusted seller asavings (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum (IF205) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly around $260 at Amazon from reputable sellers, this is the lowest we’ve tracked there and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a portable vacuum to keep the house clean this summer, now is your chance. A similar model is rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon, while reviews are still coming in on the IF205.
Shark IONFlex DuoClean Vacuum features:
- ION power pack: removable, rechargeable lithium-ion battery
- MultiFLEX Technology provides flexible reach for under furniture and freestanding, compact storage
- DuoClean Technology features a bristle brush to deep clean carpets and an additional soft brush roll to pull in larger particles and directly engage floors for a polished look.
- Floor-to-ceiling versatility: easily converts to a handheld vacuum for above-floor cleaning, car cleaning, and more
- What’s Included: Duster Crevice Tool, Dusting Brush, Wide Upholstery Tool, Anti-Allergen Dust Brush, (1) Battery, (1) Charger