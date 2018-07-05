Clean the house w/ Shark’s IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum $200 (Reg. $260)

Trusted seller asavings (99.3% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the Shark IONFlex DuoClean Cordless Ultra-Light Vacuum (IF205) for $199.99 shipped. Regularly around $260 at Amazon from reputable sellers, this is the lowest we’ve tracked there and is the best available. If you’ve been looking for a portable vacuum to keep the house clean this summer, now is your chance. A similar model is rated 4.3/5 stars at Amazon, while reviews are still coming in on the IF205.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Shark IONFlex DuoClean Vacuum features: