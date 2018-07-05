Monoprice is offering a 10-pack of its 18-inch SATA3 cables for just $3.50 shipped

Monoprice offers a 10-pack of its 18-inch SATA3 6Gbps cables with locking ends for $3.50 shipped when code SATAFTW is used at checkout. Regularly around $3.50/each at Amazon, this is one of the best prices we’ve tracked on a 10-pack and it makes each cable just $0.35/each. If you ever work on computers, SATA cables are must-haves and you can never keep enough around. Rated 4.6/5 stars from over 1,800 at Amazon.

Monoprice 18-inch SATA3 Cable features:

SATA revision 3.0 (aka SATA III) provides up to 6 Gbps data throughput

Straight-through connector on one end, 90-degree connector on the other

Includes locking latch on each end of the cable to ensure it doesn’t work itself loose

Backwards compatible with SATA revision 1 and 2 (aka SATA I and SATA II)

One end of this internal cable features a straight connector, while the other end uses a 90-degree connector, which can make for better cable management in some situations, especially in tight spaces. Each end has an attached locking latch, to ensure that your connections do not come loose due to movement or vibration.