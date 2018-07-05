Original Penguin End of Season Sale offers savings starting at 40% off: shorts, t-shirts, more

- Jul. 5th 2018 11:07 am ET

Original Penguin End of Season Sale offers savings starting at 40% off t-shirts, shorts, swim suits, dress shorts and more. Prices are as marked. Originals Rewards Members receive free delivery. Not a member? It’s free to join.

Our top picks for men include:

  • Stretch Twill Short $35 (Orig. $65): These shorts are infused with stretch and are perfect for everyday wear.
  • The Classic Fit Polo Shirt $20 (Orig. $55): With seven color options this shirt would look great paired with jeans, shorts or slacks alike.
  • Dobby Oxford Short $35 (Orig. $79): Designed to hold small essentials with two front and back pockets as well as a coin insert.
  • Bing Henley T-Shirt $20 (Orig. $49): Update your casual style with this everyday henley shirt.
  • Gradient Volley Swim Trunks $60 (Orig. $79): I love the ombre print of this stylish swimsuit.

