Take care of spills & pet hair w/ Dyson’s Cordless Hand Vac: $170 (Reg. $230)

- Jul. 5th 2018 8:43 am ET

View Comments

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Dyson V6 Top Dog Bagless Cordless Hand Vacuum (216862-01) for $169.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Originally $230, today’s deal is as much as $60 in savings, well under the best Amazon listings and the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Best Buy customers. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Dyson V6 Bagless Cordless Hand Vacuum:

Cordless hand vac for spot cleaning

Clean stairs, upholstery and hard-to-reach areas with powerful suction that doesn’t fade.

Bagless technology

Saves time and energy with no bags to buy or replace.

21.6V battery

Provides up to 20 minutes of run time per full charge.

Crevice tool

Allows you to clean in tight spaces. Combination dusting brush/upholstery tool helps you clean your furniture thoroughly.

1.1-gallon dust cup

Holds an amount of dirt, so you can empty it less.

Guides

Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
Best eBay Daily Deals

Best eBay Daily Deals

eBay Daily Deals - iPhone, iPad, Apple Watch, MacBook, MacBook Pro, HDTVs, other electronics and home goods
Dyson

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard