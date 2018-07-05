Control your home’s A/C & heat w/ a Wi-Fi-enabled Radio Thermostat: $66.50 (Reg. $85+)

- Jul. 5th 2018 3:23 pm ET

$66.50
View Comments

Amazon offers the Radio Thermostat 7-Day Programmable Wi-Fi-enabled Thermostat (CT50) for $66.74 shipped. Regularly $105 at Home Depot and $85 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you’ve been wanting to get a Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. Nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers gave it a 4+ star rating.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Radio Programmable Wi-Fi Thermostat features:

  • For use with various kind of HVAC systems including Single stage, Multi-stage And Heat Pump (Up to 2-stage heat, 2-stage cool, with Aux. or emergency heat
  • Dual powered by battery (3-AA batteries) or system power (C-wire)
    • C-wire needed for proper WiFi installation
  • Large Touchscreen digital display with backlight easy to read in various lighting conditions
  • Optional 7 day programming with flexible settings allows full 7-Day programming with up to 4-Periods per day

$66.50

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Smartphone Accessories

Best Smartphone Accessories

You can find just about anything here to accessorize your smartphone from power banks and cords to keep it charged to Bluetooth speakers that will sync right up.

Radio Thermostat

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)