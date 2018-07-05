Control your home’s A/C & heat w/ a Wi-Fi-enabled Radio Thermostat: $66.50 (Reg. $85+)

Amazon offers the Radio Thermostat 7-Day Programmable Wi-Fi-enabled Thermostat (CT50) for $66.74 shipped. Regularly $105 at Home Depot and $85 at Amazon, this is the lowest we’ve tracked and is the best currently available. If you’ve been wanting to get a Wi-Fi controlled thermostat, this is a great option that won’t break the bank. Nearly 70% of Amazon shoppers gave it a 4+ star rating.
Radio Programmable Wi-Fi Thermostat features:
- For use with various kind of HVAC systems including Single stage, Multi-stage And Heat Pump (Up to 2-stage heat, 2-stage cool, with Aux. or emergency heat
- Dual powered by battery (3-AA batteries) or system power (C-wire)
- C-wire needed for proper WiFi installation
- Large Touchscreen digital display with backlight easy to read in various lighting conditions
- Optional 7 day programming with flexible settings allows full 7-Day programming with up to 4-Periods per day