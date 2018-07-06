Fly w/o breaking the bank in this $14.50 Prime shipped camera drone

Amazon offers the UDI 6-Axis Drone with Camera (U818A) for $14.47 Prime shipped. Regularly up to $40 at Amazon, it generally sells around $25 and is currently at the lowest price we’ve tracked. At under $15, this is a great way to get into drone flying without worrying about crashing and breaking a high-priced option. Rated 3.8/5 stars from nearly 4,000 Amazon shoppers.
UDI 6-Axis Drone features:
- 6-axis gyro with posture control – Integrated design guarantee the precise positioning of the aircraft
- 4 channel function provide stable flying and easy operation
- High capacity battery and strong power motors enable the helicopter to fly much longer and more efficiently
- Charging time is about 120 minutes while flight duration is about 7-9 minutes
- Modular design makes it easy to install and repair. Remote distance is up to 30m