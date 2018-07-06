Magazine bundles w/ titles from $3.50/yr: Wired, GQ, Forbes, ESPN, more

This weekend DiscountMags is offering 4 magazines for $16 with free delivery. That includes some of the biggest titles out there like Wired, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health, ESPN, Bon Appetit and many more. That’s $4 per year but your total will drop even lower if you add more titles to your bundle. More details below.
The fifth title in your bundle will drop to $3.75 per year with the 6th and 7th down at $3.50. Needless to say anytime these popular tiles drop below $5 it is notable, but $3.50 is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on some these magazines. Just for comparison, Wired is currently on sale for $5 per year on Amazon, but regularly goes for $20.
Outside of the weekend sale above, DiscountMags is also offering 2-years of Forbes Magazine for just $6.99 with free delivery. Just 6 months of Forbes magazine sells for $10 on Amazon. Today’s offer is the best we can find. Note: the other titles, outside of People magazine, found in this side sale are available for less in the 4 for $16 option above.
As always, there is no delivery fees, no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.
Wired Features:
Wired readers want to know how technology is changing the world, and theyre interested in big, relevant ideas, even if those ideas challenge their assumptionsor blow their minds. Wired readers are generally familiar with computers and the Internet, but this is definitely not a computer magazineWired wont teach you how to upgrade your RAM. Instead, its a magazine about science, art, adventure, online culture, business, philosophy and bright shiny beautiful gadgets. Each month, more than 2 million smart, savvy readers come to Wired for clean, clear writing with a wry twist.