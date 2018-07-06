Magazine bundles w/ titles from $3.50/yr: Wired, GQ, Forbes, ESPN, more

This weekend DiscountMags is offering 4 magazines for $16 with free delivery. That includes some of the biggest titles out there like Wired, Popular Science, GQ, Women’s Health, ESPN, Bon Appetit and many more. That’s $4 per year but your total will drop even lower if you add more titles to your bundle. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

The fifth title in your bundle will drop to $3.75 per year with the 6th and 7th down at $3.50. Needless to say anytime these popular tiles drop below $5 it is notable, but $3.50 is one of the lowest prices we have ever tracked on some these magazines. Just for comparison, Wired is currently on sale for $5 per year on Amazon, but regularly goes for $20.

Outside of the weekend sale above, DiscountMags is also offering 2-years of Forbes Magazine for just $6.99 with free delivery. Just 6 months of Forbes magazine sells for $10 on Amazon. Today’s offer is the best we can find. Note: the other titles, outside of People magazine, found in this side sale are available for less in the 4 for $16 option above.

As always, there is no delivery fees, no sales tax and DiscountMags will never auto-renew your sub. You can send any of the mags in your cart to a separate address with a personalized gift note should you choose to do so.

Wired Features: