Stay energized and cooled off this summer w/ a Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $40 (Reg. $50)

Amazon is currently offering the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $39.96 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at other retailers like Jet, is the lowest price we have seen this year, and within $1 of the all-time low. Keep yourself energized and cooled off this summer with the drinks made by this coffee maker. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of reviewers.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker features: