Stay energized and cooled off this summer w/ a Cold Brew Coffee Maker: $40 (Reg. $50)

- Jul. 6th 2018 3:28 pm ET

View Comments

Amazon is currently offering the OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker for $39.96 shipped when the on-page coupon has been clipped. That’s $10 off the going rate found at other retailers like Jet, is the lowest price we have seen this year, and within $1 of the all-time low. Keep yourself energized and cooled off this summer with the drinks made by this coffee maker. Rated 4+ stars by over 75% of reviewers.

OXO Good Grips Cold Brew Coffee Maker features:

  • Perforated Rainmaker evenly distributes water over coffee grounds for optimal flavor extraction
  • Simple Brew-Release switch controls filtration process with one flick
  • Brews smooth, low-acid concentrate for cold or hot coffee anytime
  • Ultra-fine, stainless steel mesh filter is reusable and easy to clean
  • Includes 10 Paper Filters

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Home Goods Deals

Best Home Goods Deals

The best deals on items for around the house: kitchenware, cookware sets, cleaning supplies, yard tools and much more.
OXO Good Grips

About the Author