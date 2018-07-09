Amazon 1-day Brita Sale: pitchers $14, 8-pack filters $26, more

For today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering its Prime members up to 30% off Brita pitchers and filters starting from $9 shipped. You’ll find the Brita Small 5-Cup Metro Water Pitcher with Filter for $13.99, down from its usual $20. For comparison, it sells for $17 at Target and today’s offer is the best we can find. Rated 4+ stars from over 760 Amazon customers.
There are also some nice deals on filters to go with it including the all-time low on this 8-Pack at $26.19. Browse through the rest of the sale right here.
Brita 5-Cup Metro Water Pitcher:
- SMALL WATER PITCHER: This small, clear plastic pitcher is designed to be space efficient and easily fit into narrow, tight places. Height 9.8″; Width 4.45″; Length/Depth 9.37″; Weight 1.39 pounds
- CLEANER AND GREAT TASTING: The BPA free Brita filter reduces chlorine taste and odor, copper, mercury, and cadmium impurities found in tap water. *Substances reduced may not be found in all users’ water.
- FILTER INDICATOR: For optimum performance, a helpful electronic filter indicator tracks when your water filter needs to be replaced.
- REDUCE WASTE: One Brita water filter can replace 300 standard 16.9 ounce water bottles.