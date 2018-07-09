Belkin’s USB-C Express Dock HD packs USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, more from $120 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers its Prime members the Belkin USB-C/3.1 Express Dock HD with 60W PD for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Non-Prime members can expect to pay $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, our last mention was $150 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been looking for a USB-C dock for a MacBook or Pixelbook, this is a great option that can not only expand your I/O but also give you up to 60W of power.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Being USB-C 3.1-based, you can use this on both Thunderbolt 3-supported computers and regular USB-C-based options. That’s enough juice to keep a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Pixelbook going, and trickle-charge the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Over 50% of customers left a 4+ star rating.
Belkin USB-C/3.1 Express Dock HD features:
- Connects up to eight devices at once
- 4K HDMI video output for clear, defined picture quality
- 60W power delivery powers your computer through 1M USB-C cable
- Power Priority technology provides an optimal charge to connected USB-C devices
- One gigabit Ethernet port for fast, reliable Internet
- Ports include: Two USB-C 3.1 ports, three USB-A ports, one HDMI port, one gigabit Ethernet port, and two audio ports
- Compatible with: MacBook (Early 2015 or later), MacBook Pro 13” (2016 or later), MacBook Pro 13” and 15’’ w/ Touch Bar (2016 or later)
- 2-year limited warranty