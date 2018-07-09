Belkin’s USB-C Express Dock HD packs USB-A, Ethernet, HDMI, more from $120 (Reg. $230)

Amazon offers its Prime members the Belkin USB-C/3.1 Express Dock HD with 60W PD for $119.99 shipped when the on-page coupon is clipped. Non-Prime members can expect to pay $149.99 shipped. Regularly $230, our last mention was $150 and this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked historically. If you’ve been looking for a USB-C dock for a MacBook or Pixelbook, this is a great option that can not only expand your I/O but also give you up to 60W of power.

Being USB-C 3.1-based, you can use this on both Thunderbolt 3-supported computers and regular USB-C-based options. That’s enough juice to keep a 13-inch MacBook Pro or Pixelbook going, and trickle-charge the 15-inch MacBook Pro. Over 50% of customers left a 4+ star rating.

Belkin USB-C/3.1 Express Dock HD features: