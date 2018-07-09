Get this 50-Ft. Cat6 Ethernet Cable for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon

Cables-Direct-Online (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 50-Ft. Cat6 Ethernet Cable for $5.10 Prime shipped when code 40QIPFMG is used at checkout. Regularly $8.50, this is within cents of its all-time low for this year and is the best available. You can never have enough Ethernet cables, and a 50-Ft. Cat6 is a great addition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Cables Direct Cat6 Ethernet Cable features:
- Enhanced 550Mhz bandwidth for high-speed Data\Audio\Video and handle other intensive applications bandwidth.
- Cat6 – 4 Stranded UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pair) – CCA
- Meets all Cat6 TIA/EIA-568-B-2.1, draft 9 standards
- Certified Transfer Rate: 10/100/1000 mbps (1000Base-T Gigabit)
- Best for use with 10/100Base-T, 1000Base-T and 10GBase-T high speed Ethernet network installation