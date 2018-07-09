Get this 50-Ft. Cat6 Ethernet Cable for just $5 Prime shipped at Amazon

- Jul. 9th 2018 6:26 pm ET

$5
View Comments

Cables-Direct-Online (97% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its 50-Ft. Cat6 Ethernet Cable for $5.10 Prime shipped when code 40QIPFMG is used at checkout. Regularly $8.50, this is within cents of its all-time low for this year and is the best available. You can never have enough Ethernet cables, and a 50-Ft. Cat6 is a great addition. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

Apple Smart Keyboard

Cables Direct Cat6 Ethernet Cable features:

  • Enhanced 550Mhz bandwidth for high-speed Data\Audio\Video and handle other intensive applications bandwidth.
  • Cat6 – 4 Stranded UTP (Unshielded Twisted Pair) – CCA
  • Meets all Cat6 TIA/EIA-568-B-2.1, draft 9 standards
  • Certified Transfer Rate: 10/100/1000 mbps (1000Base-T Gigabit)
  • Best for use with 10/100Base-T, 1000Base-T and 10GBase-T high speed Ethernet network installation
$5

Guides

Best Amazon Deals

Best Amazon Deals

Amazon - the best deals on just about anything from Bluetooth speakers and headphones, to kitchen appliances, groceries, pet supplies and literally everything in between
Best Mac Accessories Deals

Best Mac Accessories Deals

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's here.

Cables Direct Online

About the Author

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Mavic Pro
iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)

iPhone 7 Plus (256GB)