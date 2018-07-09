Columbia Web Specials Sale has deals from $10: jackets, t-shirts, shorts, more

Columbia is currently offering up to 55% off a selection of its men’s, women’s, and kids’ apparel and shoes with promo code COLJULY55 as part of its Web Specials Sale. Plus, Greater Rewards members receive free delivery. Not a member? It’s free to join.
The most notable deal from this sale is the Thistletown Park Crew T-Shirt for $10. That’s 50% off the original rate and the best price we can find it offered for. It’s available in two color options gray or light blue and features sweat-wicking material to keep you cool. This shirt also provides UPF 15 sun protection, which is great for summer hiking, workouts and more.
Our top picks for men include:
- Thistletown Park Crew T-Shirt $10 (Orig. $20)
- Rapid Rivers Short Sleeve Shirt $14 (Orig. $30)
- PFG Half Moon Sun Moon Shorts $18 (Orig. $40)
- Super Backcast Water Shorts $18 (Orig. $40)
- Bridgeport Slip On Sneaker $32 (Orig. $65)
Our top picks for women include:
- Commons Lane EXS Windbreaker $27 (Orig. $60)
- Queensboro Bridge EXS Windbreaker $26 (Orig. $60)
- Shoreline Trail Tank Top $12 (Orig. $30)
- Lilstreet EXS Full Zip Jacket $22 (Orig. $50)
- Gooldlife Two Gore Slip On Sneakers $28 (Orig. $50)