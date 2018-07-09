Fossil discounts its smartwatch collection from $59 with both hybrid and WearOS options

Fossil is currently running a large sale on its smartwatches with deals starting from $59 shipped. Our top pick is the Q Marshal Stainless Steel Gen 2 Smartwatch for $149 shipped. Currently closer to $275 from third-party retailers at Amazon, that’s Fossil’s MSRP on this smartwatch. The current sale is one of the best prices we’ve tracked historically, and is the best price we’ve seen in 2018 at Amazon. About 65% of customers at Amazon left a 4+ star review. Head below for more of our top picks or view the whole sale here.
Apple Smart Keyboard
Our top picks:
- Q Nate: $59 (Refurb, Orig. $155)
- Dark brown leather
- 2-year warranty
- Q Grant: $95 (Reg. $155)
- Dark brown leather
- Q Founder: $149 (Reg. $255)
- Dark Brown Leather
- Q Explorist: $159 (Refurb, Orig. $255)
- Black silicone
- 2-year warranty
Fossil Q Marshal Smartwatch features:
Q Marshal is our everyday digital display watch that connects seamlessly to your phone. Styled in stainless steel, the tech-savvy dial with touchscreen functionality includes the all-new Wear OS by Google’s interactive dials (for info at a glance), user-friendly messaging, customizable watch faces and automatic activity tracking.