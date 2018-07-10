This week’s best iTunes movie deals: 3-Film Bundles $10, 4K titles, $1 rental, more

- Jul. 10th 2018 8:46 am ET

It’s a new week at the iTunes movie storefront and that means a fresh batch of deals. Headlining this time around is a selection of three-film bundles for just $10. That’s down to around $3 per movie from actors like Denzel Washington, The Rock, and Liam Neeson. You can check out the full list of deals below along with the rest of this week’s best offers.

This week’s $1 HD rental is Daddy’s Home 2. It regularly goes for $5+ and has a 4/5 star rating at iTunes.

