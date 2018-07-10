Dremel Ultra-Saw Tool Kit + 5 accessories hits Amazon low at $70.50 shipped

- Jul. 10th 2018 10:49 am ET

Amazon is offering the Dremel Ultra-Saw Tool Kit with 5 Accessories and 1 Attachment (US40-03) for $70.55 shipped. Currently matched at Walmart. Regularly $91 or so, it has been dropping at Amazon over the last few days and is now at the all-time low. For comparison, Home Depot sells a very similar option for $100. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Dremel Ultra-Saw Tool Kit:

  • 7.5 Amp – for faster cutting and tougher applications. Voltage:120V
  • Faster speed of cut – rip through plywood and cut more metal
  • 3-in-1 tool – go beyond cutting and flush cutting with surface preparation applications including rust, paint, and thinnest removal
  • Added durability – improved drive-train lasts 3x longer than the Saw-Max and its metal foot and guard handle tough applications
  • Excellent line of sight for precise, confident cuts

