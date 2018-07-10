Vintage style meets Bluetooth w/ Marshall’s Stanmore Speaker: $170 (Reg. $250+)

- Jul. 10th 2018 7:06 am ET

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon offers its Prime members the Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker in two colors for $169.99 shipped. Originally $349, Best Buy currently has it listed for $315. This deal is a new Amazon all-time low by $4. Marshall’s Bluetooth speakers sport classic vintage styling, 3.5mm input and two standby modes. Rated 4.5/5 stars.

Marshall Stanmore Bluetooth Speaker features:

  • Uses latest version of Bluetooth featuring aptX technology use the RCA input to plug in your record player, or simply connect the coil cord that’s included to your phone using the 3.5mm auxiliary input
  • The Stanmore comes with two standby modes, powersaver and standard, to minimize your speaker’s environmental impact when not actively in use
  • 3.5mm input & double ended cable included in the box
  • Classic Marshall design details
Marshall

