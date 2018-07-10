Save $80 on Netgear’s Tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router matching the Amazon low at $170

Amazon offers the Netgear Nighthawk X8 Tri-band 802.11ac Wi-Fi Router for $169.99 shipped. That’s good for an $80 discount and returns the price to the Amazon all-time low. For comparison, today’s offer matches our previous mention and is only the third time it has sold this low. With up to 2166Mbps speeds, this router also boasts six Gigabit Ethernet ports and more. Almost 4,400 shoppers have left a 4/5 star rating.

Netgear Nighthawk X8 Router features: