Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush now down to $30 shipped or less

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in black or white (HX6810/50) for $29.95 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon. This model is matched at Target and Walmart, however you can drop it down slightly more with a $12 mail-in-rebate. Either way, it goes for $48 at Best Buy and this is the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars.
Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:
- Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
- Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Speed – Up to 62000 brush movement/min
- Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with Brush Sync replacement reminder
- Quad pacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth
- Batter charge indicator light let’s you know when to recharge; 2 week battery life