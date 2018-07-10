Philips Sonicare Electric Toothbrush now down to $30 shipped or less

Amazon is offering the Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 4100 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush in black or white (HX6810/50) for $29.95 shipped. Simply clip the $10 on-page coupon. This model is matched at Target and Walmart, however you can drop it down slightly more with a $12 mail-in-rebate. Either way, it goes for $48 at Best Buy and this is the lowest we can find. Rated 4+ stars.

Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush:

  • Removes up to 7x more plaque vs. a manual toothbrush
  • Pressure sensor protects teeth and gums from excess brushing pressure. Speed – Up to 62000 brush movement/min
  • Always know when to replace your brush head for an effective clean with Brush Sync replacement reminder
  • Quad pacer and Smart timer helps ensure dental professional recommended 2 minute brushing time and encourages brushing in each quadrant of the mouth
  • Batter charge indicator light let’s you know when to recharge; 2 week battery life

