Jump in to the Dutch Oven game w/ a cast iron Tramontina from just $34 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Tramontina 80131/038DS Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven (5.5 Qt. Dark Blue) for $34.95 shipped. That’s matched at Home Depot but you can pick up the Cobalt colorway there for $34. Regularly, these highly-rated Dutch ovens sell for between $60 and $80, depending on the color, making today’s deals the best around. It also a new Amazon low. They feature a cast iron build and are oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.
The popular Lodge options go for around $60 and you will be hard pressed to find one that’s 5.5 quarts with these kinds of reviews for $35. Even the 1-Quart AmazonBasics Dutch oven is only a couple of bucks less. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more deals.
Tramontina Cast Iron Dutch Oven:
Tramontina’s Gourmet Enameled Cast Iron 5.5 Qt. Covered Round Dutch Oven is prized by cooks for heat retention and even cooking. This dutch oven will deliver heat slowly to tenderize meats, poultry and vegetables and comes in a vibrant, gradated porcelain enamel exterior finish offering an elegant kitchen to table serving option. The self-basting condensation ridges on lid uniformly collect and direct vapors onto food, so your foods are evenly and thoroughly baked, roasted and slow-simmered for incredible flavors and consistency. Sturdy side handles make for secure lifting and transferring of the oval dutch oven to your table.