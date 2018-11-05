Jump in to the Dutch Oven game w/ a cast iron Tramontina from just $34 (Reg. $60+)

Amazon is offering the Tramontina 80131/038DS Enameled Cast Iron Covered Round Dutch Oven (5.5 Qt. Dark Blue) for $34.95 shipped. That’s matched at Home Depot but you can pick up the Cobalt colorway there for $34. Regularly, these highly-rated Dutch ovens sell for between $60 and $80, depending on the color, making today’s deals the best around. It also a new Amazon low. They feature a cast iron build and are oven-safe up to 450 degrees. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 1,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

The popular Lodge options go for around $60 and you will be hard pressed to find one that’s 5.5 quarts with these kinds of reviews for $35. Even the 1-Quart AmazonBasics Dutch oven is only a couple of bucks less. Hit up our Home Goods Guide for more deals.

Tramontina Cast Iron Dutch Oven: