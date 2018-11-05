Save 50% on this AirPlay-enabled portable speaker w/ 10-hour battery life: $80 (Reg. $160)

GGMM Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its AirPlay-enabled M4 Wireless Speaker for $79.99 shipped when you use code GGMMM4M3 at checkout. Regularly $160, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. With AirPlay compatibility, you can easily send audio from your iPhone, MacBook, iPad, or even Apple TV to this portable speaker. You’ll also get 10 hours of playback on a single charge. GGMM also built multi-room audio into this speaker, and since it’s at 50% off right now, you can buy two for the price of one and extend your music to any room in your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
If you’re OK with losing AirPlay and multi-room capabilities, check out the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker for $23 shipped after an on-page coupon. This highly-rated speaker is one of Amazon’s best sellers and is a great option for those who only need Bluetooth connectivity.
GGMM M4 AirPlay Speaker features:
- Connect directly to your Wi-Fi network for Internet radio, your music library and favorite online streaming music services like Spotify, Pandora, and iHeartradio, via Bluetooth or AUX
- Rechargeable battery allows you to enjoy your music anywhere and anytime and can last up for 10 hours of playtime before it needs to be recharged
- Each Wi-Fi Speaker is part of a whole family of wireless speakers and also systems. If you buy two or more our M4 speaker, you can connect them via your home Wi-Fi and play different music in a different room or play the same music in every room