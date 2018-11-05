Save 50% on this AirPlay-enabled portable speaker w/ 10-hour battery life: $80 (Reg. $160)

GGMM Direct (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its AirPlay-enabled M4 Wireless Speaker for $79.99 shipped when you use code GGMMM4M3 at checkout. Regularly $160, this is 50% off the going rate and the lowest price that we’ve tracked historically. With AirPlay compatibility, you can easily send audio from your iPhone, MacBook, iPad, or even Apple TV to this portable speaker. You’ll also get 10 hours of playback on a single charge. GGMM also built multi-room audio into this speaker, and since it’s at 50% off right now, you can buy two for the price of one and extend your music to any room in your home. Rated 3.9/5 stars.

Nomad Base Station

If you’re OK with losing AirPlay and multi-room capabilities, check out the OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth speaker for $23 shipped after an on-page coupon. This highly-rated speaker is one of Amazon’s best sellers and is a great option for those who only need Bluetooth connectivity.

GGMM M4 AirPlay Speaker features: