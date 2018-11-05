Today, we’re getting out first look at the HP Black Friday 2018 ad. The computer company’s Thanksgiving week plans have been fully detailed here, with doorbusters, all-time low prices, and more. Keep reading to find out about all of HP’s Black Friday 2018 plans.

HP Black Friday 2018 ad: Doorbusters, all-time lows, 4G laptops, more

HP has a plethora of products under its umbrella. This Black Friday, we’re going to see quite a few of them go on sale. From all-time lows on laptops to USB-C power banks, VR headsets, and more, it’ll all be on sale.

The deals will start on November 22nd, presumably at 12:01 AM ET (though that’s not been confirmed just yet). HP is also offering free shipping on all items, plus “easy returns” if something isn’t quite up to your standards.

One of our favorite items that’s on sale this year is the Spectre x350 Laptop 13t. This is a 13″ laptop with a “Micro-edge” display and Intel’s 8th gen Core i5. Generally over $1,100, during Black Friday HP will discount it to $850 shipped. To put that into perspective, it’s currently on sale for $950, making it HP’s “lowest price ever.”

Another standout is the Pavilion Gaming Desktop. This powerhouse packs the 8th gen Intel Core i7, an 8GB GTX 1070 graphics card, 32GB RAM, 2TB HDD, and a 256GB SSD. This all combines into one sleek machine that will play just about any AAA title without breaking a sweat. It’ll be discounted to $1,500 from $1,800 during the HP Black Friday 2018 event. That’s a full $100 below its current sale price and a great deal for a high-end gaming machine like this.

Other top picks:

HP Black Friday Ad

