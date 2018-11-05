Upgrading your computer w/ an SSD has never been cheaper than this $22 120GB model

Amazon offers the Kingston A400 120GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $21.99 shipped. Regularly closer to $30, this is a new all-time low and the best available. Adding an SSD to your computer is one of the best upgrades you can do if you’re still on an older mechanical hard drive. It’ll speed up your boot times, along with program launch times. Rated 4.6/5 stars.

If you’re upgrading from a standard 3.5-inch hard drive, be sure to pick up an adapter. It lets you fit the smaller 2.5-inch SSD into the same space as your previous HDD was without issue.

