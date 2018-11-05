Upgrade your car’s interior with this app-controlled RGB LED strip for just $10 shipped

MingerDirect (99% positive lifetime feedback) via Amazon offers its Car RGB LED Light Strip with App Control for $9.99 shipped when you use code LF95DTWA at checkout. Regularly $20, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Many modern cars come with built-in RGB mood lighting to help you see in the dark (and it just looks super cool). Use this kit to upgrade any car with this new feature without breaking the bank. Rated 3.8/5 stars.
Nomad Base Station
Because this RGB strip uses a normal DC outlet in your car, turn one to three plus get some extra USB charging ports with this adapter. It’s $16 shipped, rated 4.1/5 stars, and a great upgrade to any car.
Minger Car RGB LED Strip features:
- The lights tape’s back comes with strong adhesive, a line connect with four strip lights, no need to assemble the strip light, more easy to install and hide, keep your car clean and tidy
- Forget the remote what easy to lose, we provide a more convenient and fashion controller, enjoy to change the color, brightness, music mode
- Built-in high sensitivity mic sound sensitive function, the interior car lights will sync any sound captured from microphone, and then the lights will change their colors following the music rhythm, increase the safety of driving in daytime and nighttime
- Come with RGB car LED strip, over 16 million colors and different tones for selection, you can create your own unique color to perfect enhancement for upgrading your car.
- Car LED light strip has a working voltage of 12V and powered by car charger are equipped with short circuit protection and memory function. IP65 waterproof, extremely low-heat, touchable and safety for children.