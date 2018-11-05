Grab fisheye, wide-angle, and macro shots with this smartphone lens kit: $7 (45% off)

VicTsingDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Camera Lens Kit for iPhone and Android Phones for $6.99 shipped when code FI2FVQUA has been applied during checkout. That’s $6 off the typical rate and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This kit comes with fisheye, wide-angle, and macro lenses, allowing you to get even more creative with your smartphone photos. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

VicTsing Camera Lens Kit features:

1x fisheye lens

1x 0.65X wide angle lens

1x macro lens