Grab fisheye, wide-angle, and macro shots with this smartphone lens kit: $7 (45% off)

VicTsingDirect (99% lifetime positive feedback) via Amazon is offering its 3-in-1 Camera Lens Kit for iPhone and Android Phones for $6.99 shipped when code FI2FVQUA has been applied during checkout. That’s $6 off the typical rate and a match for the lowest price we have tracked. This kit comes with fisheye, wide-angle, and macro lenses, allowing you to get even more creative with your smartphone photos. Rated 4.1/5 stars.
Since you’re here, you would likely get a kick out of our coverage of Olloclip’s Pro and Intro series lenses. We go over features, pricing, and more.
VicTsing Camera Lens Kit features:
- 1x fisheye lens
- 1x 0.65X wide angle lens
- 1x macro lens
Take your iPhoneography next level w/ discounted olloclip lens kit and accessories from $15 https://t.co/zcgJpQxUm6 by @blairaltland pic.twitter.com/SOBvSmxs0e
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 4, 2018