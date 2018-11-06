The Cavvo Control Center takes command of your home theater w/ one remote for $90 (Reg. $100)

Best Buy’s official eBay storefront offers the Caavo Control Center for $89.95 shipped. Also available direct. Normally $100, this is the first drop we’ve tracked and the Control Center just launched a month ago. The Caavo Control Center is built to take over your entertainment and become a one-stop hub for all of your viewing pleasure. Rated 4/5 stars from early reviews at Amazon. Learn more in our hands-on coverage.
Nomad Base Station
Caavo is built to work with a multitude of streaming services and ties right into Amazon’s Fire TV 4K. For $50 shipped, you can extend your Caavo’s abilities (or just upgrade your normal TV to a smart one).
Caavo Control Center features:
- No more multiple remotes: Control Center unifies everything you have connected to your TV with one voice-activated universal remote including: Cable or Satellite TV, DVR, Streaming, YouTube, DVDs, Airplay, and Chromecast.
- Simple to Set Up & Family Friendly: Connect up to 4 devices plus a soundbar or sound system and it’s easy for the entire family to use–just say what you want to watch and Control Center will take you straight to the show, no need to search through multiple apps and services.
- Annual Service Plan Required: First 45 days FREE. then $1.99 month / $19.99 year.
- Works with Google Voice and Amazon Alexa: Control your TV hands-free using your smart home assistant.
- Vivid Picture & Immersive Sound: Supports 4K UHD, HDR and Dolby Atmos, works with Sonos, Soundbars and AV Receivers.