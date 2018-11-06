The Kohl’s Holiday Gift Guide is here, and it is massive. Fortunately, Kohl’s has taken the liberty of breaking down its giant list of must-have items into various price ranges. After the jump, we’ll take a look at some of the best buys at your desired price point, as well as additional ways you’ll be able to save at Kohl’s during the holiday season.

Gifts $10 and under

Whether you need a decent White Elephant present or suitable stocking stuffers, the Under $10 section of the Kohl’s Holiday Gift Guide has got you covered. With over 1,000 items spanning apparel, toys, home goods, and much more, you won’t be at a loss for ideas here.

Sheet masks are incredibly popular right now, and they’d make the perfect gift for anyone who craves an at-home spa day. You can pick up a set of five Earth Therapeutic Sheet Masks for $9; considering that they’re otherwise $3 apiece, this is a rather solid deal. You can choose to gift each mask individually, or present the whole set to the skincare aficionado in your life.

Meanwhile, if you’re seeking an interesting choice for a gift swap, how about this Kikkerland Survival Tool for $9? Although it’s the size of a mere credit card, it has 11 essential functions, such as a bottle opener, screwdriver, and saw blade. Plus, it comes with a sleek carry case.

Gifts $20 and under

What can you get for less than an Andrew Jackson? You’ll have over 2,500 products at your disposal in the Under $20 section of the Kohl’s Holiday Gift Guide.

You can seldom go wrong with the gift of comfy footwear during the holidays. For ladies, the SONOMA Goods for Life Basic Microsuede Moccasin Slippers are under $20. Available in four colors, they feature a faux fur lining and insole that will provide a soft stride and added protection from cold floors.

For guys, the Wembley Venetian Moccasin Slippers are also below $20. They come three colors and have a memory foam-cushioned foot bed that’ll nicely conform to the wearer’s arches. Indoor/outdoor treaded soles mean these mocs can be worn around the house or on a quick trip outside to get the mail.

If you don’t know what to get the teen or tween on your list, consider the SO Critter Clog Slippers for under $18. They just look comfy, and thanks to their terry insole and lining, they likely are.

Gifts $50 and under

Now we’re starting to enter the area of the Kohl’s Gift Guide that features a decent range of electronics. Of course, tech is but one part of the nearly 2,200 items that make up the Under $50 section. If you’re planning on gifting someone with their own smart assistant, we’d be remiss to not call out the 2nd-Generation Amazon Echo Dot or Google Assistant.

However, if you’re seeking smart tech that’s slightly more niche, look to the Smart Gear Wireless Weather Station for $40. With a 4.25-inch color display and all-day reporting, your recipient will never have to rely on the local news for weather ever again. Other features include an alarm clock and a built-in USB so they can charge their other essential smart devices.

Kohl’s tech section also includes an abundance of vinyl records for $30. You can shop classics such as Michael Jackson’s Thriller or Prince & The Revolutions’s Purple Rain, as well as newer releases like Bruno Mars’ 24K Magic and The Greatest Showman soundtrack. Vinyl records would make the perfect gift for the music lover in your life…provided they already own a record player.

Gifts $100 and under

Hey, big spender. If you’re able to stretch your budget further this shopping season, take a look at Kohl’s selection of gift ideas for Under $100, which boasts over 1,000 items.

So what can we find here? For starters, there are plenty of higher-end personal care items. For the well-coiffed gent in your life, consider giving him the Gillette 11-Piece Manicure & Shave Set for $80. It includes Gillette’s famous Mach 3 razor plus refills, nail clippers, plastic comb, and other grooming essentials in a zippered leather case.

And how about toys? For the boys and girls who made The Good List this year, there’s the FAO Schwarz Giant Dance Mat Piano for $70. Maybe they’re too young to get the Big reference, but that won’t stop them from enjoying the fact that they’re using their feet to create music. If you want to take a look at even more toy ideas, we’ve already covered them in the Kohl’s Toy Guide.

But are there any deals to be had in the Kohl’s Gift Guide?

Yes! Many of the items in the Kohl’s Gift Guide are already marked down and eligible for further discounts after coupon. You can take a look at all of Kohl’s ongoing promotions here.

Most products will also be eligible for Black Friday discounts. If you haven’t already, check out our coverage of the Kohl’s Black Friday ad. A notable Black Friday promotion is $15 Kohl’s Cash with every $50 spent, which will be especially useful for those higher-end tech purchases that are often exempt from coupons.

For more advice on how you can save at Kohl’s this season, check out our Kohl’s Black Friday Preparation Guide.

