New Balance kicks up your fall workouts with an extra 25% off already-reduced shoes

For a limited time only, New Balance is offering an extra 25% off recently-reduced items with code SHARING at checkout. Kick up your fall and winter workouts with deals on running shoes, apparel, accessories, and more. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.

For men, the Fresh Foam Cruz v2 Knit Sneakers are currently marked down to just $60, which is $25 off the original rate. This shoes were designed to easily slip into with their sock-like construction. They’re also very lightweight to mimic your natural stride. Even better, they’re available in an array of color options.

Our top picks for men include:

Our top picks for women include: