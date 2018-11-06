Oral-B’s 7000 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush is down to $100 (Reg. up to $140)

Amazon is now offering the Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush for $99.94 shipped. Be sure to clip the $20 on-page coupon. Regularly up to $140, it is currently marked down to $120 at Walmart and Target. While we did see a few fleeting deals this past summer for less, this is the best current price around. This package includes a rechargeable toothbrush handle, Cross Action/Pro White/Sensitive brush heads, and a charging station. This toothbrush features real-time feedback over Bluetooth via the Oral-B app. Rated 4+ stars from over 4,000 Amazon customers. More details below.

Update 11/6 @ 6:13 PM: Amazon offers the Panasonic Portable Dental Water Flosser and Oral Irrigator for $26.59 shipped (Reg. $35). Rated 3.9/5 stars from thousands.

If you don’t need all the Bluetooth connectivity and app feedback, you can certainly have an electric toothbrush that’ll get the job done for significantly less. One of our top picks for extremely affordable electric toothbrushes is the Philips Sonicare Essence Electric Rechargeable Toothbrush for $20 shipped at Amazon.

Oral-B 7000 SmartSeries Bluetooth Electric Toothbrush: