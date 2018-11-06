Not all ovens heat equally: Keep track of your temp with this $5 shipped thermometer

Amazon offers the Rubbermaid Commercial Products Stainless Steel Oven Monitoring Thermometer for $5.30 shipped. At 25% off its going rate, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked on Amazon and the best available. No oven is made equal, and cooking temperatures can vary by brand and even model. This is a great way to make sure your oven is on point for Thanksgiving, ensuring everything is baked evenly. Rated 4.2/5 stars from thousands.

The Rubbermaid thermometer keeps an eye on your oven, but monitor your dish with the Taylor Precision Products Classic Instant Read Pocket Thermometer. It’s $6 shipped right now, and a great addition to the Rubbermaid to keep tabs on all temperatures while cooking.

Rubbermaid Oven Thermometer features:

  • Oven thermometer that displays true oven temperature to assist in safe food preparation
  • Made of durable stainless steel
  • NSF-approved and its large, easy-to-read dial shows clearly marked temperatures, perfect for professional and home kitchens
  • It hangs or stands for easy installation and has a lens that will not shatter
  • Reads both Fahrenheit and Celsius. 2 inches long by 4.55 inches wide 0.15 pounds
