Ryobi’s 18V Li-Ion tool bundle offers two impact drills, multiple saws, more for $259 ($500+ value)

Home Depot currently has a Ryobi tool bundle with a drill/driver, two impact wrenches, circular saw, reciprocating saw, battery charger, battery, and bag for $259 shipped. If you were to purchase some of the items separately, just one of the impact wrenches and the reciprocating saw will set you back around $240, and the others are about $100 each with a total value of over $500. This kit is just about everything you’d need to get started on finishing up home projects before winter hits. Ryobi is well-rated at Home Depot.

Nomad Base Station

Complete your toolkit with some impact-ready drill bits and spare reciprocating saw blades. These are essential to any toolkit. Normal drill bits aren’t built to withstand the torque or percussion that an impact drill dishes out.

Ryobi Tool Bundle features: