Save big when you pair Google Home Hub & Nest’s Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell: $288 (Reg. $380)

BuyDig via Rakuten is offering the Google Home Hub with Nest Hello Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $288 shipped when code HOME20 has been applied during checkout. Note: You will need to be logged in to a free Rakuten account to use this code. That’s more than $90 off what you’d spend buying Google Home Hub and Nest Hello separately. Today’s deal is the best price we’ve seen for this combo. These devices are great together since they allow you to stream footage from your Nest Hello directly to your Google Home Hub. Both products are rated 4.5+ stars. Go with the Zmodo Greet Wi-Fi Video Doorbell for $75 if you simply need a smart doorbell. While it isn’t Nest-branded, nearly 70% of reviewers have rated it 4+ stars and it is among some of Amazon’s best-selling doorbell kits.
Google Home Hub features:
- Google Assistant Built-In
- Voice-Activated 7″ WSVGA Touchscreen
- Dual Far-Field Microphones
- Wi-Fi & Bluetooth Wireless Connectivity
- 2″ Full-Range Speaker