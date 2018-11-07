Upgrade your kitchen w/ these Breville countertop ovens from $120 shipped (Reg. up to $250)

Amazon offers a selection of Breville countertop smart ovens from $120 shipped. Our top pick is the Mini Smart Oven with Element IQ (BOV450XL) for $119.99 shipped. Also matched at Kohl’s with a $20 Kohl’s Cash credit attached. Regularly $150 at Amazon, this matches our last mention and is the best available. This countertop oven is great for apartments, as it takes up a small footprint while still providing 1800W of power. Rated 4.4/5 stars from thousands. Keep reading for more Breville deals.
Other countertop ovens on sale:
- Breville BOV650XL Compact Smart Oven: $144 (Reg. $180)
- Breville BOV800XL Smart Oven: $200 (Reg. $250)
Breville Mini Smart Oven features:
- 4 Quartz 1800 Watt Elements with Element IQ Technology
- Function dial with 8 pre-set cooking functions and each element adjusts automatically for the setting you choose, to deliver the right cooking temperature at the right time for the meal you are creating
- This is not an under the cabinet toaster oven – it needs some clearance on top due to the product producing heat. Voltage : 110 – 120 Volts
- 4-Slice capacity, 11″ pizza, 0.45 cu ft. interior with 3 rack positions, pull-out crumb tray and auto shut off
- Powder coated steel housing and Non-stick interior cavity coating. Dimensions : 14.25 x 16 x 8.5 inches