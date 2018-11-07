Give your iPhone photos an upgrade with the DxO One 20MP Camera for $130

- Nov. 7th 2018 1:41 pm ET

$130
Tech-Rabbit (98.5% positive lifetime feedback) via eBay Daily Deals offers the DxO One 20.2MP Digital Camera for iOS Devices at $129.99 shipped. You can expect to pay a bloated $440 direct from Amazon, though third-party sellers there charge around $150 or so. This is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. Though the iPhone has one of the best cameras on a smartphone, this add-on steps it up a notch and provides even higher-quality pictures. Rated 4+ stars by 75% of shoppers.

Nomad Base Station

DxO ONE Camera features:

  • Direct connection to iPhone or iPad via high-speed Lightning connector – large viewfinder, touch control and instant sharing. WiFi connectivity for remote camera controls
  • 20.2MP 1″ CMOS-BSI sensor and f/1.8 prime lens (32 mm equiv) – capture details even in extreme low light and take gorgeous portraits with soft bokeh
  • Fast shutter speed (to 1/20000 sec), Long Exposures to 30 seconds, high ISO (51200), full HD video (1080p/30, 720p/120)
  • Rechargeable lithium-ion battery and micro SD card slot (stores high-quality RAW format files; 8GB microSD card included)
  • Instantly share your DxO ONE images from your iPhone to Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and more. Battery life – Up to 200 images
$130

