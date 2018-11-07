Kershaw’s Dividend Folding Pocket Knife can be yours from $28 (Reg. $40+)

Walmart is offering the Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife for $27.99 in Tan or Orange. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to side step delivery fees. Regularly around $40 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Features include a 420HC steel blade, SpeedSafe assisted opening and a 4-position belt clip. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
If you don’t mind a slightly smaller blade and forgoing the colors here, Kershaw’s popular Cryo Folding Knife goes for $20 shipped. And we still have the the best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Knife down at $10.50 shipped, which makes for a great stocking stuffer.
Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife:
A 2017 Blade Show Winner Best Buy, the success of Kershaws made-in-the-USA Link series has yielded the Dividend 1812TNBLK, a slimmer, sleeker, handsome and handy folding pocket knife. It utilizes durable, reliable 420HC steel for its strong blade to offer outstanding edge holding capacity, strength, hardness and corrosion resistance. A DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating gives the blade a discreet look while adding wear resistance and reducing friction.