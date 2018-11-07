Kershaw’s Dividend Folding Pocket Knife can be yours from $28 (Reg. $40+)

- Nov. 7th 2018 1:52 pm ET

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $28
0

Walmart is offering the Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife for $27.99 in Tan or Orange. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to side step delivery fees. Regularly around $40 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Features include a 420HC steel blade, SpeedSafe assisted opening and a 4-position belt clip. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

If you don’t mind a slightly smaller blade and forgoing the colors here, Kershaw’s popular Cryo Folding Knife goes for $20 shipped. And we still have the the best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Knife down at $10.50 shipped, which makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife:

A 2017 Blade Show Winner Best Buy, the success of Kershaws made-in-the-USA Link series has yielded the Dividend 1812TNBLK, a slimmer, sleeker, handsome and handy folding pocket knife. It utilizes durable, reliable 420HC steel for its strong blade to offer outstanding edge holding capacity, strength, hardness and corrosion resistance. A DLC (Diamond-Like Carbon) coating gives the blade a discreet look while adding wear resistance and reducing friction. 

Get this deal
Reg. $40+ $28

Guides

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Best Sports & Fitness Deals

Sports & Fitness Deals - workout apparel, yoga gear, treadmills, home gyms, cycling accessories, sports equipment, water bottles, more
Best Walmart Deals

Best Walmart Deals

Walmart deals on electronics, home goods, HDTVs, gaming, LEGO and Apple products like iPad, iPhone, Apple TV and more
Kershaw

About the Author

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

PXN MFi game controller
Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard