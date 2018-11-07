Kershaw’s Dividend Folding Pocket Knife can be yours from $28 (Reg. $40+)

Walmart is offering the Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife for $27.99 in Tan or Orange. Shipping is free in orders over $35; otherwise, opt for in store pickup to side step delivery fees. Regularly around $40 or more at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find. Features include a 420HC steel blade, SpeedSafe assisted opening and a 4-position belt clip. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

If you don’t mind a slightly smaller blade and forgoing the colors here, Kershaw’s popular Cryo Folding Knife goes for $20 shipped. And we still have the the best-selling Victorinox Swiss Army Knife down at $10.50 shipped, which makes for a great stocking stuffer.

Kershaw Dividend Folding Pocket Knife: