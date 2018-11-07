Levi’s Holiday Kickoff Sale features 30% off sitewide, with denim and more from $21

For a limited time only, Levi’s is offering 30% off sitewide with promo code HOL30. Now is a great time to update your denim, outerwear, sweaters ,and more for the holiday season. Plus, orders of $100+ receive free delivery.
Stay comfortable throughout the day with the men’s 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans that are on sale for $49. That’s a savings of $21 off the original rate and with nearly 400 reviews, these jeans are rated 4.6/5 stars. They’re available in nine wash options and their relaxed design will help keep you mobile throughout the day.
Our top picks for men include:
- 541 Athletic Fit Stretch Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- 502 Regular Fit Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Trucker Jacket $63 (Orig. $90)
- 511 Slim Fit Stretch Jeans $49 (Orig. $70)
- Logo Crewneck Sweatshirt $28 (Orig. $40)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 711 Skinny Jeans $28 (Orig. $60)
- Original Sherpa Trucker Jacket $100 (Orig. $128)
- 721 High Rise Skinny Jeans $42 (Orig. $60)
- Perfect V-Neck T-Shirt $21 (Orig. $30)
- 501 Skinny Jeans $69 (Orig. $98)
- …and even more deals…