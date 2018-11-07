Moen Magnetix Handheld Showerhead hits Amazon low at $31.50 + more from $38

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to 30% off select Moen showerheads and accessories. Everything in the sale ships free and carries a 4+ star rating. One standout from the lot is the Moen Magnetix Six-Function Handheld Showerhead with Magnetic Docking System (26100EP) for $31.47. Regularly $45 or so, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. It features a magnetic system that allows you to easily remove the handheld shower head, a 59-inch hose length and a Moen lifetime warranty. Rated 4+ stars from nearly 550 Amazon customers. More details below.

While the example above is the most affordable option in the sale, you can step it up a notch with the 69-Inch Slide Bar model which is also starting at its all-time low of $96. It will give you an adjustable height and better meet the needs of the whole family. Or just forget the handheld option and go for one of those sweet rain shower heads for around $30.

Moen Magnetix Six-Function Handheld Showerhead: