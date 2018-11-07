The Philips Hue Color 4 Bulb Starter Kit w/ two 3rd Gen. Echo Dots is $200 (save $100)

Best Buy is offering the Philips Hue White and Color 4-LED Bulb Starter Kit with two 3rd Generation Echo Dots for $199.99 shipped. That’s about $100 off the going rate for the bulbs and Echo Dots and beats the price you would’ve gotten if you had nabbed them individually at their Amazon lows. Considering that Philips Hue bulbs are compatible with Alexa, this bundle gives you two devices that can control lighting using just your voice. Both devices are rated 4+ stars.

If you don’t have a need for color bulbs, consider Philips Hue White 4 Bulb Starter Kit with 2nd Generation Echo Dot for $100. This bundle costs half as much and you still get an Alexa-equipped device for controlling your lights.

Philips Hue Color Starter Kit features: