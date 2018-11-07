Prepare for holiday flights w/ Travelpro’s 2-pc. Spinner Luggage Set at $70 (Reg. up to $125)

Today only, Woot is offering the Travelpro Inflight Lite 2-pc. Hardside Spinner Luggage for $69.99 Prime shipped. If you are not a Prime member, Woot will charge $6 for shipping. That’s as much as $55 off the going rate at Amazon and its third-party merchants. Today’s deal also beats the previous low we’ve tracked by $14. This set comes with two spinner cases (20″ and 28″) that are made of a scratch-resistant material. Rated 4+ stars by nearly 70% of reviewers.
If you travel lightly, the AmazonBasics 20-Inch Hardside Spinner Luggage is $50 and may be a better fit for your needs. It’s highly-rated by over 800 reviewers and is a best-seller.
Travelpro 2-pc. Spinner Luggage features:
- 100% hard sided abs with polycarbonate film is super light and durable
- Eight multi-directional spinner wheels rotate 360 degrees for easy maneuverability
- Oversized main compartment zipper with ergonomic high-tensile-strength zipper pulls ensure effortless and secure opening/closing
- 20-Inch carry-on spinner measures 20 inch x 13.5 inch x 8.5 inch
- 28-Inch spinner measures 28 inch x 18 inch x 10 inch
Holiday travel plans? Update your luggage with our top picks for under $100 https://t.co/HxMlyHtSPo by @alismithstyle pic.twitter.com/4KYuA7YQg5
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) October 29, 2018