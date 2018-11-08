Illuminate your patio w/ 48-Ft. of AmazonBasics Weatherproof String Lights: $25 (Reg. $45)

Amazon offers its AmazonBasics 48-Foot Weatherproof Outdoor Patio String Lights for $24.96 shipped. Regularly $45, this is a new all-time low that we’ve tracked and is the best available. These lights are perfect for outdoor spaces this fall as you get together with friends around a nice and cozy fire. Each bulb is 3 feet apart meaning you’ll have 11 total bulbs illuminating your outdoor space. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

A great addition that will always shock your friends is adding voice control to normal things. Pick up a smart outdoor plug for $30 shipped and command your entertainment space with the sound of your voice.

AmazonBasics Weatherproof Patio Lights features:

  • 48-foot patio string of lights with 15 clear incandescent G60 globe bulbs; SJTW rated for year-round outdoor use
  • End-to-end connectable design; male plug with 3-foot lead to first bulb and female connector with 3-foot lead to last bulb
  • UL listed; rated for 1440 total watts; safely connect up to 8 48-foot strands for a total of 384 feet of continuous lighting (each string sold separately)
  • Each bulb evenly spaced 3 feet apart; 11-watt G60 globe bulb casts a warm glow; E26 medium base, 120V
  • White string color; 1 replacement bulb included; backed by an AmazonBasics one-year limited warranty
