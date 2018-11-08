This 15.6″ ASUS VivoBook packs a quad-core i7, USB-C, more for $599 (Reg. $700)

Amazon offers the ASUS VivoBook Laptop (F510UF) with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/1TB for $599 shipped. Also at Newegg. Amazon regularly charges around $700. This is a new all-time low there. The i7 in this laptop packs four cores and eight threads, giving you plenty of power for anything you can throw at it. USB-C connectivity also makes plugging up easier, as more and more products are starting to use that standard (including the latest iPad Pro.) Though ratings are slim here, ASUS is well-reviewed.
Nomad Base Station
If you don’t need the power of an i7 in your laptop and would rather save a few extra bucks, check out the Acer Aspire E 15 at $360 shipped. This 15.6″ laptop has an i3 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD, which is perfect for working on papers and browsing Facebook.
Carry your laptop safely in the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop Sleeve, which is just $12 shipped.
ASUS VivoBook Laptop features:
- Powerful 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz (Turbo up to 4.0GHz) processor
- NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB Graphics
- 8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD Storage
- 15.6″ FHD WideView display with 0.3″ ASUS NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratio
- Comprehensive connections including USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI; Lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference
Best Buy's early Black Friday Apple sale takes $100 off 9.7-inch iPad, Apple Watch Series 3 from $229, more https://t.co/MGV10fDm7a by @trevorjd14 pic.twitter.com/Jg2500JcPx
— 9to5Toys (@9to5toys) November 8, 2018