This 15.6″ ASUS VivoBook packs a quad-core i7, USB-C, more for $599 (Reg. $700)

Amazon offers the ASUS VivoBook Laptop (F510UF) with 1.8GHz i7/8GB/1TB for $599 shipped. Also at Newegg. Amazon regularly charges around $700. This is a new all-time low there. The i7 in this laptop packs four cores and eight threads, giving you plenty of power for anything you can throw at it. USB-C connectivity also makes plugging up easier, as more and more products are starting to use that standard (including the latest iPad Pro.) Though ratings are slim here, ASUS is well-reviewed.

Nomad Base Station

If you don’t need the power of an i7 in your laptop and would rather save a few extra bucks, check out the Acer Aspire E 15 at $360 shipped. This 15.6″ laptop has an i3 processor, 6GB RAM, and a 1TB HDD, which is perfect for working on papers and browsing Facebook.

Carry your laptop safely in the AmazonBasics 15.6-Inch Laptop Sleeve, which is just $12 shipped.

ASUS VivoBook Laptop features:

Powerful 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8550U 1.8GHz (Turbo up to 4.0GHz) processor

NVIDIA GeForce MX130 2GB Graphics

8GB DDR4 RAM and 1TB HDD Storage

15.6″ FHD WideView display with 0.3″ ASUS NanoEdge bezel for a stunning 80% screen-to-body ratio

Comprehensive connections including USB 3.1 Type-C (Gen1), USB 3.0, USB 2.0, and HDMI; Lightning-fast 802.11ac Wi-Fi keeps you connected through any congestion or interference