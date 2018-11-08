Cauldryn Battery Travel Mug w/ app control now at Amazon all-time low of $90 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Cauldryn Store (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Battery Vacuum Bottle Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This rechargeable battery travel mug is a great gift for the camper/hiker on your list. It can both brew coffee/tea on-the-go and boil water with some interesting app-controlled features. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.

Luxury Book iPhone 7 Plus Case

Now, clearly you’re paying a premium here for the battery-related feature set, but you can certainly just go grab a Contigo travel mug for about $17 shipped. However, if you’re looking for a stainless steel mug, Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Tumbler is a more robust option at just over $16 shipped.

Cauldryn Battery Vacuum Bottle: