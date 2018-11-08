Cauldryn Battery Travel Mug w/ app control now at Amazon all-time low of $90 (Reg. $130)

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Cauldryn Store (95% positive in the last 12 months) via Amazon is offering its Battery Vacuum Bottle Travel Mug for $89.99 shipped. Regularly $130, this is a new Amazon all-time low and the best price we can find. This rechargeable battery travel mug is a great gift for the camper/hiker on your list. It can both brew coffee/tea on-the-go and boil water with some interesting app-controlled features. Rated 4+ stars. More details below.
Now, clearly you’re paying a premium here for the battery-related feature set, but you can certainly just go grab a Contigo travel mug for about $17 shipped. However, if you’re looking for a stainless steel mug, Thermos Stainless King 16 Ounce Travel Tumbler is a more robust option at just over $16 shipped.
Cauldryn Battery Vacuum Bottle:
- ALL DAY TEMPERATURE CONTROL: You never have to worry about drinking your coffee or tea at anything less than the perfect temperature ever again. Cauldryn’s battery pack provides power for all day temperature control. You can even plug it in.
- SELECT YOUR FAVORITE TEMPERATURE: Cauldryn allows you to choose any temperature between room temp and boiling. Whether you want to drink the perfect cup of coffee, brew your tea, or heat up your soup. Cauldryn is ready when you are.
- APP CONTROL: The free Cauldryn app allows you to control your bottle from your phone. It even has convenient one touch options for common tasks like brewing green tea, and cooking freeze dried food.