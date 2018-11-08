DEWALT’s Cordless 4-Tool Combo can be yours at a new all-time low of $149 (save $80+)

CPO Outlets (99% positive feedback) via eBay Daily Deals is offering the DEWALT 18V Compact Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit (DCK425C) for $149 shipped. That’s $81 off the going rate found at retailers like Amazon and a new all-time low. With a compact drill, impact driver, reciprocating saw, and pivoting head flashlight, this combo will give you what’s needed to knock out a lot of projects around the house. Rated 4.4/5 stars.

Be sure to grab a bit set for your new kit. The DEWALT 40-pc. Screw Driving Set for $20 has all the popular bits and is an Amazon’s best-seller.

DEWALT Cordless 4-Tool Combo Kit features:

DC720 18V 1/2″ compact drill/driver delivers 410 unit watts out of maximum power