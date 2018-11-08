Organize your life w/ a 6-pack of 3-drawer Sterilite units for $19.50 (Reg. $35)

Amazon offers the Sterilite Small 3 Drawer Unit 6-Pack (20738006) for $19.38 shipped. Normally, you’d spend around $35 on 6 of these units and this is a new all-time low at Amazon. I have several of these little organizers and they’re great for desks, kitchens, offices, or cables to keep things neat and tidy. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

Something that would go great with these drawers is a label printer. You can easily label each drawer so you know what’s in them at a quick glance.

