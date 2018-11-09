Record 4K aerials with DJI’s Mavic Pro Drone for $600 shipped (Refurb, Orig. $999)

DJI’s official eBay storefront is offering its refurbished Mavic Pro Drone for $599.99 shipped. That’s about $400 off the original price, $250 below the new condition rate found at retailers like BuyDig, and one of the best deals we have tracked. I own this drone and love the crisp 4K footage it shoots along with the incredible 4.3-mile range. Customers will receive a 1-year warranty with their purchase. Rated 4.8/5 stars.
If you’re on the lookout for a low cost drone for a gift, have a look at the Holy Stone Predator Mini for $40. It’s Amazon’s best-selling quadcopter and has a 4.4/5 star rating from over 4,700 reviewers.
DJI Mavic Pro Drone features:
- Offers up to 4.3 miles (7km) of transmission range
- Fly at up to 40mph (64kmh) or for as long as 27-minutes
- True 4K, fully stabilized ensures smooth footage
- Fly by Phone over Wi-Fi for even easier flight
