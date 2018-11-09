See The Grinch or any other movie for $5 off through Fandango & Google Pay

Fandango is currently offering its website and app customers $5 off movie tickets when you check out with Google Pay and use code GPAY5OFFNOW. The new Grinch movie comes out this evening for many (and tomorrow for the rest), so this is a great chance to save $5 on this and other new releases.

*Fandango Promotional Code (“Promo Code”) is good for up to $5 off a single order of movie tickets on Fandango.com or via the Fandango Android app (“Fandango”), when you purchase your movie tickets on Fandango using your Google Pay account from 11/8/18 through 11/21/18, while supplies last. Promo Code is void if not redeemed by 11:59 p.m. PT on 11/21/18. Not valid with any other offer. Offer valid for one-time use only. This is a promotional code and is not to be shared, is not for resale, has no cash value, is void if sold or exchanged, and will not be replaced if lost or stolen. If cost of movie tickets with Fandango’s convenience fee included is more than the maximum value of the Promo Code, then user must pay the difference. Limit 1 Promo Code per person. Fandango may modify or cancel this offer at any time and without notice. The redemption of the Promo Code is subject to Fandango’s Privacy Policy and Terms and Policies at www.fandango.com/terms-and-policies. All rights reserved.