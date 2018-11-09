Garmin’s fenix 5S Multi-Sport GPS Smart Watch drops to new low at Amazon: $400 (Reg. $550)

- Nov. 9th 2018 11:29 am ET

0

Amazon is offering the Garmin fenix 5S 42mm Multi-Sport Training GPS Watch for $399.99 shipped. Also available at Walmart and Kohl’s. That’s $150 off the going rate found at retailers like BuyDig and beats the lowest price we have tracked by $40. This solid option sports 100-meter water resistance, GPS, and heart rate monitoring. Rated 4.1/5 stars.

If you’re looking for a watch that runs Google’s Wear OS, consider the Ticwatch Pro for $250. Not only is it well-rated on Amazon, it is also one our top Wear OS picks.

Garmin fenix 5S Watch features:

  • Preloaded activity profiles for all of your sports and adventures
  • Put key stats at your fingertips with the performance widget that shows the effects and progress of your workouts
  • Connected features include smart notifications, automatic uploads to Garmin Connect online fitness community and personalization through free watch faces and apps from our Connect IQ store

