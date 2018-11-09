Nordstrom Rack’s Clear the Rack Sale cuts an extra 25% off Nike, Sperry, The North Face, more

Now until Monday, Nordstrom Rack is offering up to 70% off top brands during its Clear the Rack Sale. Prices are as marked. Find discounts on Nike, The North Face, adidas, Sperry, and more from $7. Orders of $99+ receive free delivery.
For men, the Nike Premier 8.0 Sunglasses are on sale for just $24, which is a savings of $102 off the original rate. Their tortoise shell design is very unique and versatile to pair with your entire wardrobe. Plus, they feature 100% polarized lens to help keep your eyes protected from the sun.
Our top picks for men include:
- Nike Premier 8.0 Sunglasses $24 (Orig. $126)
- ECCO Classic Loafer $71 (Orig. $150)
- Sperry Element 3-Eye Suede Chukka $59 (Orig. $140)
- Nordstrom’s Men Shop Chino Shorts $7 (Orig. $20)
- Volcom Academy Backpack $13 (Orig. $35)
- …and even more deals…
Our top picks for women include:
- 1822 Butter High-Rise Denim $14 (Orig. $39)
- Nike Flex Experience RN 7 $37 (Orig. $65)
- Nike Crew Neck Pullover $25 (Orig. $50)
- Democracy Camo Jeans $30 (Orig. $68)
- The North Face Momentum Zip Hoodie $48 (Orig. $129)
- …and even more deals…