This 960GB PNY 2.5-inch SSD will speed up your Mac or PC for $130 ($30 off)

NeweggFlash offers the PNY CS900 960GB 2.5-inch Internal Solid State Drive for $129.99 shipped when you use code NEFQDA28 at checkout. Regularly closer to $160, this is the lowest we’ve tracked for this model and the best available. If your desktop (or laptop) is still on an old mechanical hard drive, this is a great way to add some speed and reliability to your machine. SSDs are more reliable thanks to no moving parts, and that feature also gives them much faster read and write speeds. Rated 4.5/5 stars at Amazon.
For those who just need a boot drive and don’t mind using another disk for storage, you can always opt for a 120GB or 240GB SSD. They’re more budget-friendly and can be a great low-cost upgrade option.
PNY CS900 SSD features:
- Upgrade your laptop or desktop computer and feel the difference with super-fast OS boot times and application loads
- Exceptional performance offering up to 535MB/s seq. read and 515MB/s seq. write speeds
- Superior performance as compared to traditional hard-drives (HDD)
- Ultra low power consumption
- Acronis True Image HD 2017 data migration software included