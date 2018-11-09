This highly-rated 4-Qt. Stainless Pressure Cooker is only $28 today (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 4-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (GPC400) for $27.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 or so, it fetches about as much from Amazon third party sellers and has never really gone for less than $50. This is the best price we can find. Features include 13 cooking settings, steam rack, safety-locking lid, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.

It certainly doesn’t come with the same pedigree as the insanely popular Instant Pot multi cookers, but it is also a fraction of the price. Even the smaller 3-Quart Instant Pot goes for $60. Having said that, there really aren’t any notable pressure cookers with these kinds of reviews for just $28 shipped. The only thing we can spot for less are these stove top models starting at around $19.

Gourmia 4 Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker: