This highly-rated 4-Qt. Stainless Pressure Cooker is only $28 today (Reg. up to $60)

Today only, the official Best Buy eBay store is offering the Gourmia 4-Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker (GPC400) for $27.99 shipped. Matched via Best Buy’s Deals of the Day. Regularly up to $60 or so, it fetches about as much from Amazon third party sellers and has never really gone for less than $50. This is the best price we can find. Features include 13 cooking settings, steam rack, safety-locking lid, and more. Rated 4+ stars from over 100 Amazon customers. More details below.
It certainly doesn’t come with the same pedigree as the insanely popular Instant Pot multi cookers, but it is also a fraction of the price. Even the smaller 3-Quart Instant Pot goes for $60. Having said that, there really aren’t any notable pressure cookers with these kinds of reviews for just $28 shipped. The only thing we can spot for less are these stove top models starting at around $19.
Gourmia 4 Quart Stainless Steel Pressure Cooker:
Explore a multitude of options with Gourmia’s electronic Smart Pot Pressure Cooker. Gourmia’s Smart Pot rivals other electric pressure cookers in ease of use (one touch settings pad), versatility (13 uses), keep warm option, and clean up and maintenance. The Smart Pot has an auto locking lid and auto pressure control, making it completely safe, every time. It’s also crafted of quality, durable materials – an inner non stick liner and a stainless steel exterior.